Här är alla bondetatueringarna
Kossor, grisar, får och traktorer. Det är de dominerande motiven för bidragen till Land Lantbruks tävling "Sveriges snyggaste bondetatuering". Här presenteras ALLA bidragen!
En jury från redaktionen, tillsammans med tatueraren Hampus Kindblom, Lifestyle Tattoo, väljer ut vinnaren. Vem det blir avslöjar vi i Land Lantbruk nummer 49, som kommer ut den 30 november. Så håll utkik!
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp5K7xdATBd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp7gC3GnCz4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bpv8ZGjlUk_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpxSwbmgkBe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp7BwgBni2G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpxIP5xHXyS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpFcRFhh-_q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpfRJ1Zh7LC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpoN9DBAp9x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpJMSsags5H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpG0R-LFd3p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpEWtNzhm8I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpGuetInLPL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpFADtSlLrl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BfGvsVJDm_I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]
[instagram_embed insta_url="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpG7LUThmUC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"]