Quiz: Vilken slags traktor är du?

</div><div class="ArticleContent_text__rPCke"><p class="linkBlock">LÄS MER: <a href="https://www.landlantbruk.se/lantbruk/quiz-kan-du-din-lantbrukskultur/">Quiz: Kan du din lantbrukskultur?</a></p></div></div></div></div><footer class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_horizontal__G6WgQ ArticleFooter_footer__6_kju"><div class="ArticleContentContainer_articleContainer__w27mt"><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_vertical__AhptC"><span class="ArticleMeta_meta__VDlWM ArticleFooter_footerMeta__vVC1w"><strong class="ArticleMeta_date__74Cia">Uppdaterad: 10 september 2020</strong></span></div><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_vertical__AhptC"><div class="ArticleBylines_byline__gfyhP"><div class="Group_group__vrk2M Group_align-items-center__nkKTe Group_flex-direction-row__A5NsF"><address><strong class="ArticleBylines_name__JOoo5">Per Emgardsson</strong><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"></span><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"><a href="mailto:per.emgardsson@landlantbruk.se">per.emgardsson@landlantbruk.se</a></span><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"><a href="tel:010-184 44 72">010-184 44 72</a></span></address></div><div class="Group_group__vrk2M Group_align-items-center__nkKTe Group_flex-direction-row__A5NsF"><address><strong class="ArticleBylines_name__JOoo5">Maria Zander</strong><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"></span><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"><a href="mailto:maria.zander@lrfmedia.se">maria.zander@lrfmedia.se</a></span><span class="ArticleBylines_position__23diY"><a href="tel:010-184 44 23">010-184 44 23</a></span></address></div></div></div><div class="Group_group__vrk2M ArticleFooter_social__SgdPw Group_align-items-center__nkKTe Group_justify-content-space-beetween__NcuYI Group_flex-direction-row__A5NsF"><p>Dela artikeln</p> <div class="Group_group__vrk2M Group_align-items-center__nkKTe Group_flex-direction-row__A5NsF"><button aria-label="facebook"><svg viewBox="0 0 27 26" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="27" height="26"><path d="M26.159 13.08C26.159 5.855 20.303 0 13.079 0 5.856 0 0 5.856 0 13.08 0 19.607 4.783 25.018 11.036 26v-9.14H7.715v-3.78h3.32v-2.882c0-3.278 1.954-5.089 4.941-5.089 1.43 0 2.928.256 2.928.256v3.218h-1.65c-1.624 0-2.13 1.009-2.13 2.044v2.452h3.627l-.58 3.781h-3.048V26c6.253-.981 11.036-6.392 11.036-12.92Z" fill="#35508A"></path></svg></button><button aria-label="twitter"><svg viewBox="0 0 30 25" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="20" height="20"><path d="M9.438 24.376c11.318 0 17.51-9.38 17.51-17.51 0-.264-.006-.533-.018-.797A12.5 12.5 0 0 0 30 2.883c-1.122.499-2.313.825-3.533.966A6.188 6.188 0 0 0 29.174.446a12.371 12.371 0 0 1-3.907 1.493 6.163 6.163 0 0 0-10.493 5.612A17.48 17.48 0 0 1 2.091 1.125a6.162 6.162 0 0 0 1.905 8.213 6.162 6.162 0 0 1-2.789-.767v.076a6.153 6.153 0 0 0 4.938 6.035 6.117 6.117 0 0 1-2.776.106 6.167 6.167 0 0 0 5.746 4.277A12.344 12.344 0 0 1 0 21.611a17.461 17.461 0 0 0 9.438 2.765Z" fill="#2EA6E5"></path></svg></button><button class="CopyButton_copyButton__Xmsup" aria-label="copy"><svg viewBox="0 0 25 25" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="20" height="20"><path d="M23.049 1.952a6.667 6.667 0 0 0-9.428 0L9.9 5.671a8.611 8.611 0 0 1 3.615.392l2.107-2.107a3.806 3.806 0 0 1 2.711-1.123c1.024 0 1.987.398 2.71 1.123a3.802 3.802 0 0 1 1.123 2.71 3.805 3.805 0 0 1-1.122 2.71l-4.125 4.123a3.805 3.805 0 0 1-2.71 1.124 3.806 3.806 0 0 1-2.712-1.123 3.79 3.79 0 0 1-.816-1.206c-.47.026-.91.222-1.245.557l-1.099 1.1a6.668 6.668 0 0 0 10.585 1.553l4.125-4.125a6.667 6.667 0 0 0 0-9.427Z" fill="#777"></path><path d="M14.253 19.373a8.55 8.55 0 0 1-2.754-.453l-2.122 2.122a3.803 3.803 0 0 1-2.71 1.123 3.804 3.804 0 0 1-2.71-1.123 3.803 3.803 0 0 1-1.123-2.71c0-1.023.398-1.986 1.123-2.71l4.124-4.125a3.81 3.81 0 0 1 2.71-1.122c1.025 0 1.987.399 2.71 1.122.353.352.628.761.818 1.207a1.896 1.896 0 0 0 1.248-.557l1.097-1.099A6.667 6.667 0 0 0 6.078 9.493L1.953 13.62a6.665 6.665 0 0 0 0 9.428 6.665 6.665 0 0 0 9.427 0l3.713-3.713c-.277.025-.556.04-.839.04v-.001Z" fill="#777"></path></svg></button></div></div><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_vertical__AhptC"><a class="Button_button__fGgzW Button_beige__GunyT Tag_tag__90MiS" data-gtm-article-interactions="tags" href="/tag/teknik">Teknik</a></div></div></footer></article><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_vertical__AhptC"></div><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_container__Lq6qk"></div></div><aside data-testid="aside-column" class="LayoutContent_hide__2xxK5 LayoutContent_aside__lZIFm"><div style="height:100%;padding:20px 0"></div></aside></div><div><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Loader_loaderWrapper__ZHrCc Loader_hidden__SKP_g"><svg width="30" height="30"><circle cx="15" cy="15" r="13.636363636363635" fill="none"></circle></svg></div></div></div><footer class="Footer_footer__wtdIm"><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_container__Lq6qk"><div class="Container_container__m6fPr Container_l___E5WC"><nav class="Footer_footerNav__aFPjR"><ul><li><a href="/upphovsratt">Upphovsrättsinfo</a></li><li><a href="https://www.lrfmedia.se/cookies/">Om cookies</a></li><li><a href="https://www.lrfmedia.se/avtalsvillkor/">Avtalsvillkor</a></li><li><a href="https://www.lrfmedia.se/personuppgiftspolicy/">Personuppgiftspolicy</a></li><li><a href="https://site.adform.com/privacy-center/platform-privacy/opt-out/">Adform cookie-inställningar</a></li><li><a href="javascript:Didomi.preferences.show()">Cookie-inställningar</a></li></ul></nav><div class="Space_box__YEnr1 Space_vertical__AhptC"><div><p>Utebliven tidning eller hjälp med din prenumeration? Gå till Mina Sidor</p><p>Ring kundservice 010-184 40 87 eller mejla <a href="mailto:kundservice@lrfmedia.se">kundservice@lrfmedia.se</a></p><p>Vill du annonsera? Ring 010-184 40 12 eller mejla <a href="mailto:lrfannons@adelivery.se">lrfannons@adelivery.se</a></p><p>Vill du platsannonsera? Ring 010-184 40 97 eller mejla <a href="mailto:platsannonsera@lrfmedia.se">platsannonsera@lrfmedia.se</a></p><p>Vill du skicka in en debattartikel? Mejla <a href="mailto:debatt@landlantbruk.se">debatt@landlantbruk.se</a></p><p><br>© 2022 Producerat av LRF Media</p><p><br>Detta material är skyddat enligt lagen om upphovsrätt. Kopiering för annat än privat bruk är förbjudet.</p><p>LRF Media AB 113 92 Stockholm, Organisationsnummer: 556413-2883</p><p>Sajtansvarig: Maria Zander Chefredaktör: Susanna Lundell Publisher och ansvarig utgivare: Annika R Hermanrud</p></div></div><div class="Footer_footerLogo__jG_fV"><a href="/"><svg viewBox="0 0 411 80" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" class="Footer_logo__kBfOa" title="LLB"><path d="M1.954 66.52c1.76 0 2.997-.195 3.714-.586.716-.39 1.075-1.465 1.075-3.223.13-8.531.195-16.964.195-25.3V12.112c0-2.735-.39-4.46-1.172-5.177C5.31 6.48 3.388 6.252 0 6.252V2.149c3.062.195 6.026.326 8.893.39 2.931.066 5.863.098 8.794.098 2.737 0 5.408-.032 8.014-.097 2.67-.065 5.374-.196 8.11-.391v4.2c-3.583 0-6.221.196-7.915.586-1.629.326-2.638.847-3.03 1.563-.39.586-.586 1.693-.586 3.321v49.133c0 1.824.294 3.126.88 3.908.651.65 1.922.976 3.811.976 4.69 0 8.078-1.465 10.163-4.395 1.694-2.475 2.54-6.22 2.54-11.233h10.164a252.842 252.842 0 0 0-1.662 11.038c-.456 3.581-.781 6.707-.977 9.377a897.29 897.29 0 0 0-5.57-.196c-1.954-.065-3.974-.13-6.059-.195a197.267 197.267 0 0 0-6.156-.098h-5.277c-2.345 0-4.463.033-6.352.098-1.889 0-3.778.033-5.668.098a170.4 170.4 0 0 0-5.667.097c-1.955 0-4.105.033-6.45.098V66.52h1.954ZM66.44 55.385c0 3.256.456 5.633 1.368 7.13.978 1.433 2.41 2.15 4.3 2.15 2.41 0 4.202-.978 5.375-2.931 1.238-1.954 1.856-5.08 1.856-9.377 0-5.796-1.889-8.694-5.667-8.694-4.821 0-7.232 3.907-7.232 11.722Zm-9.479-34.481c1.434-.196 2.997-.391 4.691-.587 1.694-.26 3.388-.488 5.082-.683a183.06 183.06 0 0 1 4.983-.489 56.731 56.731 0 0 1 4.496-.195c5.667 0 9.804.912 12.41 2.735 3.127 2.149 4.69 5.926 4.69 11.33 0 4.494-.064 8.922-.195 13.285-.13 4.364-.228 8.792-.293 13.285 0 3.647.228 5.698.684 6.154.456.39 2.508.781 6.156 1.172v3.712l-6.45-.196a101.89 101.89 0 0 0-6.351-.195c-1.303 0-2.638.033-4.007.098a77.101 77.101 0 0 0-4.006.293l.195-5.275c-4.104 4.103-8.273 6.154-12.508 6.154-4.82 0-8.534-1.856-11.14-5.568-2.345-3.19-3.518-7.196-3.518-12.014 0-10.094 5.407-15.141 16.222-15.141 3.974 0 7.622.977 10.944 2.93v-4.2c.066-1.432.098-2.865.098-4.298 0-3.256-.228-5.47-.684-6.642-.782-2.084-2.54-3.126-5.277-3.126-.977 0-1.824.228-2.54.684-.652.39-1.206.944-1.662 1.66-.39.652-.684 1.433-.88 2.345a13.018 13.018 0 0 0-.293 2.735v3.028H56.961V20.904Z" fill="#141414"></path><path d="M99.224 20.708h5.668c1.824 0 3.583-.032 5.277-.098a67.33 67.33 0 0 0 5.081-.586 45.126 45.126 0 0 0 5.277-1.367l-.293 5.763 4.202-4.493c1.629-.196 3.192-.358 4.691-.489a50.177 50.177 0 0 1 4.104-.195c5.407 0 9.056 1.075 10.945 3.223.847.912 1.531 2.182 2.052 3.81.521 1.628.782 3.582.782 5.86 0 6.317-.065 11.787-.196 16.411-.13 4.624-.228 8.694-.293 12.21 0 2.67.489 4.33 1.466 4.982.456.325 2.182.651 5.179.977v3.907l-7.036-.196c-2.345-.13-4.69-.195-7.036-.195-1.303 0-2.573.033-3.811.098-1.238 0-2.508.097-3.811.293.326-5.535.619-10.94.88-16.215.325-5.34.488-10.778.488-16.313V35.85c0-6.903-2.117-10.354-6.352-10.354l-2.345.293-4.006 4.395c.065 2.67.097 5.307.097 7.912v23.15c0 2.15.489 3.647 1.466 4.494.847.651 2.117.977 3.811.977h2.932v3.907c-2.476-.13-4.919-.228-7.329-.293-2.411-.13-4.854-.196-7.329-.196-2.476 0-4.952.066-7.427.196a286.57 286.57 0 0 0-7.33.293v-3.907c3.323 0 5.408-.424 6.255-1.27.586-.782.879-2.28.879-4.494V30.867c0-2.865-.456-4.689-1.368-5.47-.781-.586-2.638-.88-5.57-.88v-3.809ZM182.979 28.327c-.587-1.107-1.596-2.084-3.03-2.93-1.433-.912-2.736-1.368-3.908-1.368-4.496 0-6.743 5.959-6.743 17.876 0 15.824 2.247 23.736 6.743 23.736 2.084 0 4.397-1.954 6.938-5.86V28.326Zm-.098-18.168c0-2.084-.912-3.42-2.736-4.005-.326-.13-1.01-.196-2.052-.196-.978-.065-2.411-.097-4.3-.097V2.247c4.951 0 9.349-.196 13.192-.586C190.894 1.27 194.51.716 197.832 0c-.13 2.149-.293 4.33-.488 6.545a105.928 105.928 0 0 0-.196 6.447v48.253c0 2.28.554 3.875 1.662 4.787.846.586 2.573.879 5.179.879v3.516c-1.694-.065-3.355-.13-4.984-.195s-3.29-.098-4.984-.098c-3.583 0-7.264.196-11.042.586l.293-6.056-5.961 7.13h-2.248c-8.013 0-13.648-2.409-16.905-7.227-2.606-3.842-3.909-10.029-3.909-18.56 0-8.335 1.042-14.521 3.127-18.559 2.931-5.665 8.241-8.498 15.928-8.498.456 0 .912.033 1.368.098.522.065 1.141.228 1.857.488.717.26 1.564.651 2.541 1.172 1.042.456 2.313 1.107 3.811 1.954V10.159Z" fill="#141414"></path><path d="M214.805 0v32.205h18.718v-6.856h-10.329V0h-8.389ZM244.163 27.378c-.602 0-1.083-.24-1.444-.721-.36-.481-.541-1.128-.541-1.94s.12-1.458.361-1.94c.241-.51.677-.916 1.308-1.217.601-.27 1.143-.436 1.624-.496.511-.09.887-.3 1.127-.632h.091v2.932c0 1.353-.196 2.36-.587 3.022-.391.662-1.037.992-1.939.992Zm3.022 4.827h7.848c-.331-.632-.541-1.383-.631-2.256a29.483 29.483 0 0 1-.136-3.022V15.02c0-1.594-.24-2.887-.721-3.88-.451-1.022-1.113-1.818-1.985-2.39-.842-.601-1.864-1.007-3.067-1.218-1.173-.24-2.466-.36-3.879-.36-.932 0-1.94.105-3.022.315a7.918 7.918 0 0 0-3.022 1.173c-.932.571-1.714 1.398-2.346 2.48-.631 1.053-.947 2.466-.947 4.24h7.037c.03-1.292.225-2.15.586-2.57.361-.451.932-.677 1.714-.677 1.383 0 2.075.752 2.075 2.255 0 .752-.181 1.338-.542 1.76-.36.39-.977.691-1.849.901l-3.202.767c-1.293.301-2.376.677-3.248 1.128-.872.42-1.563.947-2.075 1.579-.511.601-.887 1.323-1.127 2.165-.211.841-.316 1.834-.316 2.977 0 1.052.12 2.014.361 2.886.24.872.631 1.624 1.173 2.255.541.632 1.232 1.098 2.074 1.399.872.33 1.925.496 3.158.496 1.263 0 2.375-.27 3.337-.812.993-.541 1.714-1.353 2.165-2.436h.091c.06.512.12.993.18 1.444.06.45.165.887.316 1.308ZM257.875 7.803v24.402h8.118V16.102c0-1.022.151-1.759.451-2.21.301-.45.812-.676 1.534-.676s1.233.225 1.534.676c.3.451.451 1.188.451 2.21v16.103h8.118V13.802c0-1.323-.165-2.406-.496-3.247-.33-.842-.782-1.519-1.353-2.03a4.508 4.508 0 0 0-2.03-1.038 9.173 9.173 0 0 0-2.48-.315c-2.887 0-4.857 1.202-5.909 3.608h-.09V7.803h-7.848ZM279.774 7.803v5.458h2.707v12.99c0 1.353.12 2.45.36 3.293.271.811.677 1.428 1.218 1.849.572.42 1.293.691 2.165.812.872.09 1.925.135 3.158.135.691 0 1.413-.03 2.165-.09.751-.03 1.503-.045 2.255-.045v-5.413h-1.263c-.662 0-1.158-.135-1.489-.406-.3-.3-.451-.797-.451-1.488V13.26h3.203V7.803h-3.203V.631h-8.118v7.172h-2.707ZM303.789 20.026c0-1.323.03-2.42.09-3.292.061-.872.166-1.564.316-2.075.181-.541.421-.917.722-1.128.301-.21.676-.315 1.128-.315.481 0 .872.105 1.172.315.301.21.526.587.677 1.128.18.511.301 1.203.361 2.075.06.872.09 1.97.09 3.292 0 1.293-.03 2.376-.09 3.248-.06.872-.181 1.579-.361 2.12-.151.511-.376.872-.677 1.082-.3.21-.691.316-1.172.316-.452 0-.827-.105-1.128-.316-.301-.21-.541-.57-.722-1.082-.15-.541-.255-1.248-.316-2.12-.06-.872-.09-1.955-.09-3.248ZM295.67 0v32.205h7.849v-3.338h.09c.511 1.353 1.203 2.33 2.075 2.932.872.601 2.029.902 3.473.902 2.706 0 4.6-1.068 5.683-3.203 1.082-2.135 1.624-5.472 1.624-10.013 0-2.345-.181-4.3-.542-5.863-.33-1.594-.811-2.857-1.443-3.79-.631-.961-1.413-1.638-2.345-2.029-.933-.42-1.985-.631-3.158-.631-1.142 0-2.18.255-3.112.766-.902.482-1.564 1.354-1.985 2.617h-.09V0h-8.119ZM318.743 7.803v24.402h8.119V18.899c0-1.624.391-2.752 1.172-3.383.812-.632 1.94-.947 3.383-.947.331 0 .662.015.993.045.33.03.676.075 1.037.135V7.172h-1.308c-1.203 0-2.3.39-3.293 1.172-.992.752-1.714 1.865-2.165 3.338h-.09V7.803h-7.848ZM334.825 7.803v18.403c0 1.293.166 2.375.497 3.247.33.842.781 1.519 1.353 2.03a4.355 4.355 0 0 0 1.984.947c.782.18 1.624.27 2.526.27 2.917 0 4.887-1.157 5.909-3.472h.09v2.977h7.848V7.803h-8.119v16.102c0 1.023-.15 1.76-.451 2.21-.3.452-.811.677-1.533.677-.722 0-1.233-.225-1.534-.677-.3-.45-.451-1.187-.451-2.21V7.803h-8.119ZM358.033 0v32.205h8.119v-6.27l1.353-2.12 4.105 8.39h8.66l-7.623-14.344 6.766-10.058h-8.66l-4.511 8.435h-.09V0h-8.119Z" fill="#8E2127"></path><path d="M228.071 49.46h7.713c0-3.4-.813-5.867-2.438-7.403-1.596-1.566-4.196-2.35-7.801-2.35-3.487 0-6.088.843-7.802 2.527-1.714 1.684-2.571 4.137-2.571 7.358 0 1.862.311 3.369.931 4.521.65 1.153 1.448 2.084 2.394 2.793.975.71 2.024 1.285 3.147 1.729a54.43 54.43 0 0 1 3.103 1.33c.975.413 1.773.93 2.393 1.55.65.592.975 1.404.975 2.439 0 .857-.236 1.58-.709 2.172-.443.59-1.093.886-1.95.886-.798 0-1.448-.266-1.95-.798-.503-.561-.754-1.522-.754-2.88v-.754h-7.979v1.108c0 1.655.237 3.043.71 4.166.472 1.123 1.152 2.04 2.039 2.749.916.68 2.024 1.152 3.324 1.418 1.33.296 2.852.443 4.566.443 3.634 0 6.412-.753 8.333-2.26 1.921-1.537 2.881-3.99 2.881-7.358 0-1.921-.34-3.473-1.019-4.655-.651-1.211-1.478-2.186-2.483-2.925a13.797 13.797 0 0 0-3.235-1.773c-1.153-.473-2.232-.931-3.236-1.374-1.005-.444-1.847-.96-2.527-1.552-.65-.62-.975-1.448-.975-2.482 0-.71.207-1.345.621-1.906.413-.59 1.063-.886 1.95-.886.798 0 1.389.34 1.773 1.02.384.65.576 1.447.576 2.393v.753ZM238.98 40.328v31.649h7.979v-6.162l1.33-2.083 4.033 8.245h8.511l-7.491-14.096 6.649-9.885h-8.511l-4.433 8.29h-.088V40.327h-7.979ZM268.634 60.009c0-1.507.03-2.748.089-3.724.059-.975.177-1.743.354-2.305.178-.561.399-.945.665-1.152.296-.207.665-.31 1.108-.31.444 0 .813.103 1.109.31.295.207.517.591.664 1.152.178.562.296 1.33.355 2.305.059.976.089 2.217.089 3.724 0 1.507-.03 2.748-.089 3.723-.059.946-.177 1.7-.355 2.26-.147.562-.369.946-.664 1.153-.296.207-.665.31-1.109.31-.443 0-.812-.103-1.108-.31-.266-.207-.487-.59-.665-1.152-.177-.562-.295-1.315-.354-2.26a63.773 63.773 0 0 1-.089-3.724Zm12.411 0c0-1.744-.103-3.369-.31-4.876-.177-1.537-.606-2.881-1.285-4.034-.68-1.152-1.7-2.053-3.059-2.704-1.359-.68-3.206-1.02-5.541-1.02-2.245 0-4.048.37-5.407 1.109-1.33.71-2.35 1.655-3.059 2.837-.709 1.182-1.182 2.526-1.418 4.034a33.841 33.841 0 0 0-.311 4.61c0 1.743.089 3.383.266 4.92.207 1.507.651 2.836 1.33 3.989.68 1.123 1.699 2.01 3.059 2.66 1.359.62 3.206.93 5.54.93 2.246 0 4.034-.34 5.364-1.02 1.359-.709 2.393-1.64 3.103-2.792.709-1.182 1.167-2.526 1.374-4.033.236-1.508.354-3.044.354-4.61ZM295.806 47.996v3.325h-.089c-.443-1.448-1.152-2.468-2.128-3.059a5.965 5.965 0 0 0-3.147-.886c-1.152 0-2.186.207-3.102.62-.917.385-1.7 1.05-2.35 1.995-.62.916-1.108 2.157-1.462 3.724-.326 1.536-.488 3.457-.488 5.762 0 2.482.207 4.506.621 6.072.443 1.537 1.004 2.734 1.684 3.59.68.858 1.433 1.434 2.26 1.73a7.226 7.226 0 0 0 2.438.443 6.953 6.953 0 0 0 3.148-.754c1.004-.502 1.758-1.448 2.26-2.837h.089v4.433c0 .68-.074 1.212-.222 1.596-.148.384-.34.68-.576.886a1.44 1.44 0 0 1-.754.4c-.295.058-.591.088-.886.088-.621 0-1.108-.163-1.463-.488-.354-.325-.532-.783-.532-1.374h-7.181c.03 1.36.281 2.468.754 3.325a5.627 5.627 0 0 0 1.995 2.083c.857.502 1.847.842 2.969 1.02 1.123.206 2.32.31 3.591.31 1.418 0 2.733-.148 3.945-.444 1.211-.266 2.26-.724 3.147-1.374.916-.65 1.625-1.522 2.128-2.615.532-1.093.797-2.423.797-3.99v-23.58h-7.446Zm-4.787 11.348c0-1.241.044-2.246.133-3.014.118-.798.266-1.419.443-1.862.207-.443.443-.739.709-.887a1.944 1.944 0 0 1 1.02-.266c.354 0 .664.09.93.267.296.147.532.443.71.886.206.443.354 1.064.443 1.862.088.768.133 1.773.133 3.014 0 1.27-.045 2.305-.133 3.103-.089.768-.237 1.374-.443 1.817-.178.443-.414.739-.71.886a1.884 1.884 0 0 1-.93.222 2.25 2.25 0 0 1-1.02-.222c-.266-.147-.502-.443-.709-.886-.177-.443-.325-1.05-.443-1.817-.089-.798-.133-1.833-.133-3.103ZM312.717 64.53h-7.003c0 2.63.724 4.61 2.172 5.94 1.477 1.33 3.886 1.994 7.225 1.994 1.507 0 2.852-.177 4.034-.532 1.211-.354 2.216-.886 3.014-1.595a7.24 7.24 0 0 0 1.906-2.527c.443-.975.665-2.054.665-3.236 0-1.536-.296-2.763-.887-3.679-.561-.945-1.27-1.684-2.127-2.216a10.442 10.442 0 0 0-2.793-1.285c-.975-.296-1.891-.577-2.748-.843-.857-.266-1.581-.561-2.172-.886-.562-.355-.842-.872-.842-1.552 0-.59.192-1.049.576-1.374.384-.325.872-.487 1.463-.487.679 0 1.196.192 1.551.576.384.354.576 1.049.576 2.083h6.915c0-5.023-2.999-7.535-8.998-7.535-1.625 0-3.044.192-4.255.576-1.182.384-2.172.916-2.97 1.596a6.547 6.547 0 0 0-1.729 2.393c-.384.887-.576 1.862-.576 2.926 0 1.507.281 2.733.842 3.679a7.407 7.407 0 0 0 2.172 2.216 11.808 11.808 0 0 0 2.748 1.33c1.005.325 1.936.635 2.793.93.857.296 1.566.636 2.127 1.02.591.385.887.931.887 1.64 0 .65-.236 1.153-.709 1.507-.443.355-.975.532-1.596.532-.739 0-1.3-.28-1.684-.842-.207-.266-.355-.606-.444-1.02a6.383 6.383 0 0 1-.133-1.33ZM335.186 60.009c0-1.3.029-2.38.088-3.236.059-.857.163-1.537.311-2.04.177-.531.413-.9.709-1.107.295-.207.665-.31 1.108-.31.473 0 .857.103 1.152.31.296.207.518.576.665 1.108.178.502.296 1.182.355 2.039.059.857.089 1.935.089 3.236 0 1.27-.03 2.334-.089 3.191-.059.857-.177 1.552-.355 2.084-.147.502-.369.856-.665 1.063-.295.207-.679.31-1.152.31-.443 0-.813-.103-1.108-.31-.296-.207-.532-.561-.709-1.063-.148-.532-.252-1.227-.311-2.084a47.84 47.84 0 0 1-.088-3.191Zm-7.979-19.68v31.648h7.713v-3.28h.088c.503 1.33 1.182 2.29 2.039 2.88.857.592 1.995.887 3.413.887 2.66 0 4.522-1.049 5.586-3.147 1.063-2.098 1.595-5.378 1.595-9.84 0-2.305-.177-4.226-.532-5.762-.325-1.567-.798-2.808-1.418-3.724-.621-.946-1.389-1.61-2.305-1.995-.916-.413-1.95-.62-3.103-.62-1.123 0-2.142.251-3.058.753-.887.473-1.537 1.33-1.951 2.571h-.088V40.328h-7.979ZM349.881 47.996v23.98h7.979V58.902c0-1.596.384-2.704 1.152-3.325.798-.62 1.906-.93 3.325-.93.325 0 .65.014.975.044.325.03.665.074 1.019.133v-7.447h-1.285c-1.182 0-2.261.384-3.236 1.152-.975.74-1.684 1.833-2.128 3.28h-.088v-3.812h-7.713ZM365.686 47.996v18.085c0 1.271.163 2.335.488 3.192.325.827.768 1.492 1.329 1.995a4.284 4.284 0 0 0 1.951.93c.768.178 1.595.266 2.482.266 2.866 0 4.802-1.137 5.807-3.413h.088v2.926h7.713v-23.98h-7.979V63.82c0 1.004-.147 1.728-.443 2.172-.295.443-.798.665-1.507.665-.709 0-1.212-.222-1.507-.665-.296-.444-.443-1.168-.443-2.172V47.996h-7.979ZM388.493 40.328v31.649h7.979v-6.162l1.329-2.083 4.034 8.245h8.511l-7.491-14.096 6.648-9.885h-8.51l-4.433 8.29h-.088V40.327h-7.979Z" fill="#244F32"></path></svg></a></div></div></div></footer></div></div><script type="didomi/javascript" data-vendor="c:salesmana-xLDg9acY" async="" defer="" src="https://app3.salesmanago.pl/dynamic/8pqc2fll2hjmbv8w/popups.js"></script><script async=""> window.gdprAppliesGlobally=true;(function(){function a(e){if(!window.frames[e]){if(document.body&&document.body.firstChild){var t=document.body;var n=document.createElement("iframe");n.style.display="none";n.name=e;n.title=e;t.insertBefore(n,t.firstChild)} else{setTimeout(function(){a(e)},5)}}}function e(n,r,o,c,s){function e(e,t,n,a){if(typeof n!=="function"){return}if(!window[r]){window[r]=[]}var i=false;if(s){i=s(e,t,n)}if(!i){window[r].push({command:e,parameter:t,callback:n,version:a})}}e.stub=true;function t(a){if(!window[n]||window[n].stub!==true){return}if(!a.data){return} var i=typeof a.data==="string";var e;try{e=i?JSON.parse(a.data):a.data}catch(t){return}if(e[o]){var r=e[o];window[n](r.command,r.parameter,function(e,t){var n={};n[c]={returnValue:e,success:t,callId:r.callId};a.source.postMessage(i?JSON.stringify(n):n,"*")},r.version)}} if(typeof window[n]!=="function"){window[n]=e;if(window.addEventListener){window.addEventListener("message",t,false)}else{window.attachEvent("onmessage",t)}}}e("__tcfapi","__tcfapiBuffer","__tcfapiCall","__tcfapiReturn");a("__tcfapiLocator");(function(e){ var t=document.createElement("script");t.id="spcloader";t.type="text/javascript";t.async=true;t.src="https://sdk.privacy-center.org/"+e+"/loader.js?target="+document.location.hostname;t.charset="utf-8";var n=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];n.parentNode.insertBefore(t,n)})("8878adf4-0a9e-41aa-ba0b-3d1867c01dc7")})(); </script><script id="__NEXT_DATA__" type="application/json">{"props":{"pageProps":{"location":{"origin":"https://www.landlantbruk.se","url":"https://www.landlantbruk.se/quiz-vilken-slags-traktor-ar-du"},"article":{"id":"6332bfdc133089714bbc82ca","slug":"quiz-vilken-slags-traktor-ar-du","seoTitle":"Quiz: Vilken slags traktor är du?","seoImage":null,"seoDescription":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och teknisk? Gör Land Lantbruks test och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är!","seoTags":null,"ogTitle":"Quiz: Vilken slags traktor är du? | Landlantbruk.se","ogImage":{"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":172.32,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":63.58,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":131.55,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":37.31,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.2,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":2.93,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"thumbnail":{"name":"thumbnail_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"thumbnail_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":245,"height":128,"size":7.78,"path":null,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/thumbnail/thumbnail_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"large":{"name":"large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1000,"height":526,"size":90.19,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":159.55,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":63.63,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":124.17,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":37.44,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.12,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":2.92,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":77.11,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":35.78,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":63.15,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":21.92,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.23,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_large_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.64,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/large_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"medium":{"name":"medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":750,"height":394,"size":55.44,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":145.26,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":62.13,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":114.19,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":37.39,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.38,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":2.96,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":66.16,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":34.95,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":55.17,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":21.91,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.35,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_medium_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.73,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/medium_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"small":{"name":"small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":500,"height":263,"size":27.47,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":121.2,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":53.57,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":96.31,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":34.3,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.38,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":2.96,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"seo_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":52.07,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"article_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":27.33,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_large_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":43.04,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":19.47,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_small_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.47,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_small_cd12c756-9a5a-455a-bd73-014ccc3226c9.jpg","hash":"puff_list_small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.74,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/small_cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/cd12c756_9a5a_455a_bd73_014ccc3226c9_c4ef60c2af.jpg"},"brand":"lantbruk","ogDescription":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och teknisk? Gör Land Lantbruks test och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är!","articleType":"artikel","publicationStart":"2020-09-09T21:30:00.000Z","publicationUpdatedAt":"2020-09-10T06:27:35.000Z","premium":"free","title":"Quiz: Vilken slags traktor är du?","header":{"leadinText":"\u003cp\u003eStor och vräkig eller liten och teknisk? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är!\u003c/p\u003e"},"ortsdatering":null,"puffImageBig":{"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg","alternativeText":"","caption":"","formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":164.74,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":62.77,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":129.18,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":37.02,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.21,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":3,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"thumbnail":{"name":"thumbnail_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"thumbnail_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":245,"height":122,"size":7.72,"path":null,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/thumbnail/thumbnail_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"large":{"name":"large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1000,"height":500,"size":84.96,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":154.2,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":62.81,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":120.93,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":36.99,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.35,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":3.03,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":73.28,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":35.14,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":60.33,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":21.12,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.32,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_large_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.81,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/large_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"medium":{"name":"medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":750,"height":375,"size":51.9,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":139.39,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":61.05,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":110.57,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":36.89,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.38,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":3.03,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":62.9,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":33.94,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":52.48,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":21.4,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.25,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_medium_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.81,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/medium_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"small":{"name":"small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":500,"height":250,"size":26.06,"path":null,"formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":1200,"height":630,"size":117.06,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":640,"height":360,"size":52.15,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":980,"height":550,"size":93.6,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":470,"height":264,"size":33.85,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":300,"height":169,"size":17.32,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".jpg","mime":"image/jpeg","width":100,"height":56,"size":3.04,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"}},"webp_formats":{"seo":{"key":"seo","name":"seo_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"seo_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":1200,"height":630,"size":49.37,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/seo/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"article":{"key":"article","name":"article_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"article_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":640,"height":360,"size":26.14,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/article/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_large":{"key":"puff_large","name":"puff_large_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_large_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":980,"height":550,"size":41.6,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_medium":{"key":"puff_medium","name":"puff_medium_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_medium_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":470,"height":264,"size":18.65,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_medium/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_small":{"key":"puff_small","name":"puff_small_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_small_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":300,"height":169,"size":10.36,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_small/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"},"puff_list":{"key":"puff_list","name":"puff_list_small_e97bbf65-5f42-4200-a387-e436deb4fb1b.jpg","hash":"puff_list_small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d","ext":".webp","mime":"image/webp","width":100,"height":56,"size":1.83,"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_list/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.webp"}},"url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/small_e97bbf65_5f42_4200_a387_e436deb4fb1b_60d3e13d0d.jpg"}}},"content":[{"type":"image","content":{"originalImage":{"id":"62bacb6687607e0b83dfe39b","url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/origin/11e5d455_433d_41d1_aed9_b1e1db8e6fc9_1d8474a757.jpg","width":1254,"height":836,"caption":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är.","alternativeText":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är.","author":{"name":"Istock ","phone":"","mobile":"","email":""}},"croppedImage":{"id":"62bacb6687607e0b83dfe39b","url":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/images/puff_large/11e5d455_433d_41d1_aed9_b1e1db8e6fc9_1d8474a757.jpg","width":980,"height":550,"caption":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är.","alternativeText":"Stor och vräkig eller liten och smidig? Gör Land Lantbruks quiz och ta reda på vilken traktorsort du är.","author":{"name":"Istock ","phone":"","mobile":"","email":""}},"ratio":"3:2"}},{"type":"embed","content":"\u003ciframe src=\"//aktivitet.land.se/20/DF1EEA9F-6924-4089-BE63-08C582573789/v1.cfm?id=DF1EEA9F-6924-4089-BE63-08C582573789\" id=\"qualifio821727\" class=\"qualifio_iframe_tag\" width=\"100%\" height=\"1200\" scrolling=\"auto\" frameborder=\"0\" hspace=\"0\" vspace=\"0\" style=\"overflow-x: hidden;max-width: 810px;\"\u003e"},{"type":"text","content":"\u003cp class=\"linkBlock\"\u003eLÄS MER: \u003ca href=\"https://www.landlantbruk.se/lantbruk/quiz-kan-du-din-lantbrukskultur/\"\u003eQuiz: Kan du din lantbrukskultur?\u003c/a\u003e\u003c/p\u003e"}],"primaryCategory":{"id":"62b9a5a674cd650b7b60925c","name":"Lantbruk","slug":"lantbruk"},"categories":[{"name":"Lantbruk","slug":"lantbruk"}],"tags":[{"name":"Teknik","slug":"teknik"}],"bylines":[{"name":"Per Emgardsson","email":"per.emgardsson@landlantbruk.se","phone":"010-184 44 72","position":null,"avatar":null},{"name":"Maria Zander","email":"maria.zander@lrfmedia.se","phone":"010-184 44 23","position":null,"avatar":null}]}},"appProps":{"settings":{"footerCopy":{"content":"\u003cp\u003eUtebliven tidning eller hjälp med din prenumeration? Gå till Mina Sidor\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eRing kundservice 010-184 40 87 eller mejla \u003ca href=\"mailto:kundservice@lrfmedia.se\"\u003ekundservice@lrfmedia.se\u003c/a\u003e\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eVill du annonsera? Ring 010-184 40 12 eller mejla \u003ca href=\"mailto:lrfannons@adelivery.se\"\u003elrfannons@adelivery.se\u003c/a\u003e\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eVill du platsannonsera? Ring 010-184 40 97 eller mejla \u003ca href=\"mailto:platsannonsera@lrfmedia.se\"\u003eplatsannonsera@lrfmedia.se\u003c/a\u003e\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eVill du skicka in en debattartikel? Mejla \u003ca href=\"mailto:debatt@landlantbruk.se\"\u003edebatt@landlantbruk.se\u003c/a\u003e\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003e\u003cbr\u003e© 2022 Producerat av LRF Media\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003e\u003cbr\u003eDetta material är skyddat enligt lagen om upphovsrätt. Kopiering för annat än privat bruk är förbjudet.\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eLRF Media AB 113 92 Stockholm, Organisationsnummer: 556413-2883\u003c/p\u003e\u003cp\u003eSajtansvarig: Maria Zander \u0026nbsp; \u0026nbsp;Chefredaktör: Susanna Lundell \u0026nbsp; \u0026nbsp;Publisher och ansvarig utgivare: Annika R Hermanrud\u003c/p\u003e"},"articlesTypesMetas":[{"description":"","title":"Debatt","metaTitle":"Debatt","metaDescription":"","articleType":"debatt","articleTypeLabel":null,"image":null},{"description":null,"title":"Krönika","metaTitle":"Krönika","metaDescription":null,"articleType":"kronika","articleTypeLabel":null,"image":null},{"description":null,"title":"Lantbrukspodden","metaTitle":"Lantbrukspodden","metaDescription":null,"articleType":"lantbrukspodden","articleTypeLabel":null,"image":null},{"description":null,"title":"Ledare","metaTitle":"Ledare","metaDescription":null,"articleType":"ledare","articleTypeLabel":null,"image":null},{"description":null,"title":"Nyhet","metaTitle":"Nyhet","metaDescription":null,"articleType":"artikel","articleTypeLabel":null,"image":null}],"navigation":{"main":[{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/","Caption":"Startsida","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/prenumerera","Caption":"Prenumerera","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/etidningen","Caption":"E-tidningen","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/mina-sidor","Caption":"Mina sidor","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/debatt","Caption":"Debatt","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/ledare","Caption":"Ledare","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/kronika","Caption":"Krönika","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/kategori/lantbruk","Caption":"Lantbruk","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/kategori/skogsbruk","Caption":"Skogsbruk","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/kategori/lantbrukspodden","Caption":"Lantbrukspodden","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/om-oss","Caption":"Om oss","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/kontakta-oss","Caption":"Kontakta oss","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/info","Caption":"Hjälp \u0026 info","icon":null},{"__typename":"ComponentNavigationMenuLink","Path":"/annonsera","Caption":"Annonsera","icon":null}],"topRow":[{"Caption":"Ledare","Path":"/ledare"},{"Caption":"Debatt","Path":"/debatt"},{"Caption":"Krönika","Path":"/kronika"},{"Caption":"Lantbruk","Path":"/kategori/lantbruk"},{"Caption":"Skogsbruk","Path":"/kategori/skogsbruk"},{"Caption":"Lantbrukspodden","Path":"/kategori/lantbrukspodden"}],"secondRow":[{"Caption":"Aktuella ämnen","Path":null},{"Caption":"Teknikutmaningen","Path":"/tag/teknikutmaningen"}],"footerRow":[{"Caption":"Upphovsrättsinfo","Path":"/upphovsratt"},{"Caption":"Om cookies","Path":"https://www.lrfmedia.se/cookies/"},{"Caption":"Avtalsvillkor","Path":"https://www.lrfmedia.se/avtalsvillkor/"},{"Caption":"Personuppgiftspolicy","Path":"https://www.lrfmedia.se/personuppgiftspolicy/"},{"Caption":"Adform cookie-inställningar","Path":"https://site.adform.com/privacy-center/platform-privacy/opt-out/"},{"Caption":"Cookie-inställningar","Path":"javascript:Didomi.preferences.show()"}]}},"location":{"origin":"https://www.landlantbruk.se","url":"https://www.landlantbruk.se/quiz-vilken-slags-traktor-ar-du"}},"__N_SSP":true},"page":"/[article]","query":{"article":"quiz-vilken-slags-traktor-ar-du"},"buildId":"icmIQfiCOpnVu0C_CQfx3","runtimeConfig":{"SITE_CODE":"landlantbruk","BASE_URL":"https://www.landlantbruk.se","ALLOW_ROBOTS":true,"CUSTOMER_SERVICE_PHONE":"010-184 40 87","CUSTOMER_SERVICE_EMAIL":"kundservice@lrfmedia.se","CMS_CONTENT":"https://cms.landlantbruk.se/graphql","SITEMAP_URL":"https://atl-cms-production-storage.s3.eu-north-1.amazonaws.com/files/sitemapllb.json","LOGIN_API_URL":"https://login.landlantbruk.se/","SUBSCRIPTION_ID":"5e3bd6b796000c081b3dbe2a","SUBSCRIPTION_PAYMENT_URL":"https://subscription-order-production_.functions.lrfmedia.io/","SUBSCRIPTION_PAYMENT_AUTH":"Bearer eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzZXJ2aWNlIjoic3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uLW9yZGVyLXByb2R1Y3Rpb24iLCJpYXQiOjE1ODA4OTQ1MTh9.kLXik_T85TxrTAzBnYFTqsUneh9c_XY4ma5gSS2ic_U","SUBSCRIPTION_MAILCHIMP_URL":"https://mailchimp-production--r.functions.lrfmedia.io","SUBSCRIPTION_MAILCHIMP_AUTH":"Bearer eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzZXJ2aWNlIjoibWFpbGNoaW1wLXByb2R1Y3Rpb24iLCJpYXQiOjE1OTg1MTY3MjB9.TD-AYMfqa4TgjlVbFttw9exyx0fJe-X2gPKKvAxVHxQ","SUBSCRIPTION_BISNODE_BASE_URL":"https://bisnode-service-production.functions.lrfmedia.io/","SUBSCRIPTION_BISNODE_BASE_AUTH":"Bearer eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzZXJ2aWNlIjoiYmlzbm9kZS1zZXJ2aWNlLXByb2R1Y3Rpb24iLCJpYXQiOjE1ODEzMzc3NzJ9.lkojU4zzoHuINBvn8zu0K17-O3k-jV6cxPXbwQU8C50","GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_PRIVATE_KEY":"-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\

MIIEvgIBADANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAASCBKgwggSkAgEAAoIBAQCbEuU61DADgxVF\

zI3COjbnHBnsK8hFOFpbRZOtGTKswr9FRBs2+jwbb/JzyhCtzX9UgfTMndkxChTZ\

g8a50ubeYjVlD6Yowa6oMiKU0kiWe+jq4fgKqWgurS1Wyr1aA/xPbl6Gg2Uibz4F\

NzORElKho4Iphxd8KiaHRQzR7LJz0Kb41tQuxKE1n/3yLl0Z0Hias8Bcs4CMIkQg\

tfPuImRjDmEixb3OOdtsZnjKXw7N5D0/FgModRi/4VlHJ2ZEboYB/jqwNNszTC6Q\

e9dW/rjf+jGB8S5QN+9apzT9IghC3oUPU9Zj0pr3b+5Xq7/BmDGEbOpPImhoC6sG\

HRiegeJ9AgMBAAECggEAERrZn7kQSLrjPvfhT7dgdJ00EMmthVEXdQeCKAQ7rjRW\

/lq/o7tLTlLKoVH8WqdsRZPbaYckZ1Uvgo9B/XTmvp3Xj5D/03FgWgYZrA+xLll2\

52hLFftPVg1dDxHoJpnXm/gBGNY9HWS8KGgehIB1uTA8vGbob2uDehqNikmQ+iwx\

h7ZOG10NqpE297UZckpYK6WaWpmtXgI05rSpuGQyzimNLKAFQUXI3oXorlhlwIuA\

vikkwTLowpFr2tO7uRCRepF8eySE4fSSRrqg4TmNJSpM/4HjQsrpBfx2LZVT9Y6z\

bW33BPkS2tXQbo9Gy5kxcMdoI4wqoU389qDIk5CbIwKBgQDNZMEaJaHmAh5F+YQ+\

zeOgA5k1NKFBunk6Sz23rgx5l4SphWV+FRZGo55tsVdL3pRcWeh5boADuc0vzfvH\

NvdUC0zJfQAQuM4YbBPiTorjxkSwuUkkUSz6opKsIuqSXETUYDRcZf+t/H7Z8DoQ\

kzirHBslnRNZ4pA7jvfNjNt0YwKBgQDBSDX7tFl5U87p17EkfHAGnFdUy47EYxoW\

kXYSY63maiM2ShHviT8UsZfhHJevco7gECgOyYufGMhYC57rtnknN3XPQp98WEpW\

vO+5QoQG6fqmBC9eeammwmdilhYX6S+Px7QyxVFpdnb5uWtkRhI9M8/ouYg38dgR\

eSZNGs3TnwKBgQC9VonkDpjmLUG3A8LzGl0hXu/W6kNVEg86u62TK3D4jcKPexcK\

WWoFiEM9n2N33yEo2QDDICgGRzttPBdDl9n7sccBXqe2woXKYaca0YibXGRp/QP9\

5I7wJPnMkQtoDIKuvFjIbIZ73u0Y/qioKu7sXaZw0BHMpFyNasfoxlZvPQKBgAOB\

sOEJK5pk59scO62CyHGGQptaOhPcDGweZXr97fjBMjRY8axb3BYfBrdh0mqvdGIi\

SOfDxlGznGbkhxSVsesBOZTyC3yxCWA7e0nsKAMMGa0LZGSdZnONEV0bhfkXFPLR\

17YYGFsGeDAdqhIep1QO7ZW2T/9b1uSyQvyhINzXAoGBAKbFPR8Y0hXyg4mOViL+\

g7C/TSM7VBK+MIvfT02FZckLm0uagKms/IbIW4BTYqOKJVw4jlAqgT8MdpbLAF9u\

ePGzIAaxlN8j8AkTrlr9LIdh7+lXNBiQ2jCMsARNg79KPjumdeQRoluUK8j+uG7I\

ocWHOK1rIBa2SbM2eKLXe7eX\

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----\

","GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_EMAIL":"lantbruk-most-read@api-project-837903755366.iam.gserviceaccount.com","GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_CLIENT_ID":"147220016","JOBS_API_URL":"https://jobbkarriar-front-service-production--r.functions.lrfmedia.io","JOBS_API_TOKEN_AUTH":"Bearer eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzZXJ2aWNlIjoiam9iYmthcnJpYXItZnJvbnQtc2VydmljZS1wcm9kdWN0aW9uIiwiaWF0IjoxNjM4MjY4MzQ1fQ.8ME21NDQA0ztqH2xLETCucvg5hCIWcY-aevji4lH3B8","JOBS_CDN_URL":"https://d12g8hfeupj8hc.cloudfront.net/","JOBS_EDIT_URL":"https://auth.lrfmedia.io","ALGOLIA_SEARCH_ID":"1PCM16TBKO","ALGOLIA_SEARCH_TOKEN":"b07ac086a0cca913613284384b4784e4"},"isFallback":false,"dynamicIds":[5688],"gssp":true,"appGip":true,"scriptLoader":[{"id":"gtm-script","strategy":"afterInteractive","dangerouslySetInnerHTML":{"__html":"(function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start':

new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],

j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'\u0026l='+l:'';j.async=true;j.src=

'//www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id='+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f);

})(window,document,'script','dataLayer', 'GTM-KGJBXKW');"}}]}</script></body></html>